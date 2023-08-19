Nagaland mandates food safety registration for businesses

Kohima: As food items with outdated FSSAI license numbers continue to be sold in the local market, Nagaland government has ordered food business operators to renew or obtain new licenses to ensure that food safety standards are maintained.

The state’s health and family welfare department notified the order as per the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing & Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The directive applies to both rural and urban areas. The process can be completed online through the website https://foscos.fssai.gov.in on or before October 31.

The category of FBOs encompasses stockists of food and dietary supplements, all forms of food or health supplement vendors, home-based manufacturers, hostel mess facilities, office/private canteens, street food vendors, meat and vegetable vendors, manufacturers, distributors/wholesalers, suppliers, retailers, hotels, restaurants, and resorts. Compliance with the FSS Act, Rules & Regulations is mandatory for any form of food business operation.

“It has come to our attention that certain FBOs are still displaying outdated FSSAI License/Registration numbers, obtained through offline methods, on their food packaging labels. These numbers are no longer valid. It is imperative that the latest FSSAI License/Registration number obtained through online means be printed on their packaging labels. Additionally, the labels must include essential information such as the date of manufacture, best-before date, and ingredients,” the department said.

Operating any type of food business necessitates registration under the Food Safety & Standards Authority (FSS) Act, 2006, as well as obtaining an FSSAI License/Registration certificate.

It warned that failure to comply may result in penalties of up to Rs 5 lakh and imprisonment of up to six months under section 63 in conjunction with section 31 of the FSS Act, 2006.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Manipur violence: NSCN-IM refutes selling of firearms to insurgents

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









