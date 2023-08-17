NSCN(IM) criticises Naga MLAs of Manipur who wrote to PM along with Meitei legislators

Dimapur: The NSCN(IM) criticised the eight Naga MLAs of Manipur who joined 32 Meitei legislators to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that their memorandum has nothing to do with the political aspirations of the Naga people.
Forty MLAs from violence-hit Manipur wrote to PM Modi demanding the withdrawal of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement with Kuki militant groups and implementation of NRC in the state, besides maintaining that a ‘separate administration’ sought by Kuki groups was absolutely unacceptable under any circumstances.
“In what can be termed as treading on ‘treacherous ground’, the eight Naga MLAs of Manipur have proved themselves as confused lot of people not knowing who they are and who they represent in the Manipur Legislative Assembly,” said a statement issued by the NSCN(IM) here on Wednesday.
The Nagas of Manipur were caught off-guard when these “spineless MLAs” joined hands with 32 Meitei legislators to submit a representation to the prime minister on the issue that has nothing to do with the political aspirations of the Naga people, it said.
“Their representation to the Prime Minister is in totality against the voice of the Naga people demanding early implementation of Framework Agreement of 3rd August, 2015 to meet the political right and legitimate aspiration of Naga people,” the statement said.
