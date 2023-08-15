On I-Day, Nagaland CM calls for an end to Naga political issue

As India celebrated Independence Day, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio reiterated his call for an end to the ongoing Naga peace talks between the central government and Naga negotiating groups.

“I once again call upon all the Naga political groups and all other stakeholders, as well as the Government of India, to exhibit an even greater sense of urgency in bringing consensus on any unresolved issues, and for the sake of our people, to bring about an inclusive, honourable, and acceptable solution without any further delay,” Rio said as he addressed the state-level celebration of Independence Day at the Secretariat Complex in Kohima on Tuesday.

CM Rio stated that his party is “deeply committed” to the early solution of the Naga Political issue. He emphasised that this issue has always been at the top of his government’s agenda.

“I reassure you of my government making every possible effort towards this cause,” Rio said.

He mentioned that the Political Affairs Committee, which comprises the entire Cabinet and elected members from those tribes not inducted into the Cabinet, will continue to hold serious consultations with all stakeholders for an early solution. “Our hopes have further soared with the signing of the joint accord in September of last year between the NSCN (IM) and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) through the efforts of FNR, for the resolution of the Naga historical and political rights with the Government of India. In January of this year, both entities reiterated their unconditional commitment to collaborate for the resolution of the Naga Political Issue with the Government of India,” Rio said.

Earlier, he recalled how Nagaland came into existence about 16 years after India attained independence. Along with the rest of the country, he stated that Nagaland has marched on in the quest for development, progress, and excellence.

He reiterated that Nagaland remains committed to the core values of the Indian Constitution and its democratic principles, which remain the soul of the nation.

“This was further displayed in the fullest measure when the state underwent the General Election to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly in the early part of this year. We remain grateful to all the citizens of the state for participating wholeheartedly in the great democratic exercise, which ensured that the entire election process was conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner across the state,” he added.

