Kohima: On the eve of the Indian Independence Day, Nagas in Nagaland celebrated its own Independence Day with great enthusiasm.

At Kutsapo under Phek district, peace activist, Niketu Iralu, said that said that the Naga people have a rich history, but that the Naga Movement is being destroyed by infighting and conflict.

Iralu urged the Naga people to forgive each other, to be grateful for the sacrifices that have been made, and to take responsibility for their future in order to move forward as a nation.

He was addressing a gathering at the Federal Government of Nagaland 77th Independence Day celebration at Kutsapo village on Monday.

Iralu said that the Naga people are related by blood, and that this shared ancestry should make it easier for them to come together and overcome their differences.

“I’m here because I respect all national workers and not to point out that one group was better than the other. I belong to no faction however I have great respect for the sacrifices made by Naga national workers,” the peace activist said.

He strongly emphasized that the Naga people should be grateful to each other for the sacrifices that have been made, and that they should be thankful to God for guiding them to this point in their history.

The peace activist said that division among the Nagas creeped gradually and weakened the Naga Movement to a considerable extent.

Iralu said the Naga Plebiscite and boycott of two general elections were also significant indications about the seriousness and clear demand of the people. However, obstacles are part of a journey and Nagas are going through tests, he said.

Iralu said that people should stop blaming one another. “The power of gratitude from the heart is undeniable. We have not achieved what is yet to be achieved however we limit ourselves by blaming each other over things we are yet to achieve. Blaming each other will block the way forward,” Iralu said.

Iralu observed that it is often easier to forgive the wrongs that others have done to us than it is to ask for forgiveness for the wrongs that we have done to others.

Nagaland, he said, was a “bastard” born out of the Naga struggle crisis and that it is important to reclaim Nagaland State.

“Nagas want to do the right thing, they love and crave to do the right thing. However, the problem there is doing it man’s way and not God’s way which thus, turns into the devil’s way,” the peace activist said.

Iralu hoped that Nagas would be a place of hope for neighbouring India and China.

In Kohima, the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) marked the occasion at Naga Solidarity Park. The event began with the flagging off a bike rally.

Likewise, celebration of the 77th Naga Independence Day was celebrated across the state. Several NSCN groups including the NSCN-IM marked the day with much fervour.

