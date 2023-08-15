Nagaland govt proposes new planned city at Chumoukedima

Kohima: Nagaland government is mulling to build a new, planned city under the Chumoukedima district. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio made the announcement on Tuesday during his speech at the Independence Day celebration at Kohima.

“I am happy to share with you the endeavour of the Urban Development Department for developing a new, modern planned city in the State. A detailed proposal for incubation of a new city has been submitted to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs,” he announced.

Rio informed the site identified for the new city is in Chathe Valley in the Chumoukedima district, covering an area of around 39 sq km.

“The site has been selected keeping in view its favourable geo-location, climatic conditions, and good connectivity, by National Highway and Railways. The necessary NOCS from all concerned for the land have been taken and other formalities regarding the same have been completed,” he said.

Rio said several investment entities have already shown interest to partner with the state government in developing the new township.

“The proposal of the state government is presently under evaluation with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for selection, and we are hopeful of its early consideration,” Rio added.

