Nagas have every right to build their nation-state: Th Muivah on 77th Naga Ind Day

Ukhrul: The demand for a Naga nation-state should not be seen as a regression on others’ rights, and Nagas are not begging for land from others, Thuingaleng Muivah, the general secretary of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) said during his speech on the 77th Naga Independence Day celebrations at Hebron.
“Nagas have every right to build their nation-state in their land. And that should not be viewed as an aggression on the rights of others,” said Muivah in his speech.
Nagas across borders observed the Naga Independence Day on August 14, a day before the celebration of the Indian Independence Day.
Stating that Nagas are proud of our past dynamic leaders who took the right decision in declaring the Naga National Independence on August 14, 1947, on the eve of the British departure from British India, Muivah said it was a historic step that gave a new meaning to the Naga National identity and saved the Nagas’ future.
Calling Nagas to be ‘grateful to God’, the Naga leader said, “The Naga people reaffirmed their national decision to remain a sovereign independent Nagalim rejecting the offer of the Union of India and that of Burma. I adore and salute those visionary leaders and the revolutionary generations,” Muivah stated.
He further informed that immediately after the Nagas rejected the Union of India, the Indian aggression on Nagalim started resulting in massacre, mass torture, summary execution, mass rape, and mass detention in concentration camps, destruction of villages, Churches, schools and forests.
Nevertheless, the Naga people could withstand all those horrible persecutions and oppressions perpetrated against them and survived by the grace of God. “History is a living witness. I pay homage to all those martyrs,” Muivah stated.
“At every stage of the movement, the Naga people have no dearth of revolutionary patriots who can lead the nation in the right direction against all odds. Upholding the national decision, the Naga National Assembly rejected and condemned both the so-called 16-point memorandum and the Shillong Accord as treacherous acts of treason,” said the Naga leader.
He further stated the Naga national resistance movement is all about defending the inherent sovereign right of the Nagas and their land.
“This Framework Agreement is our legacy. We must defend what we have achieved with our sweat and blood,” said Muivah.
On the issue of integration of all Naga areas, Muivah informed that the Government of India has officially acknowledged that it is the legitimate right of the Nagas and therefore, it shall be finalised accordingly.
“The flag and constitution are naturally inseparable from the sovereignty of a people. It is a universally accepted truth that the flag and constitution are constituent parts of sovereignty. There is no ambiguity about it. The Indian leaders understand it too. They must take the stand to speak the truth,” he said.
Muivah also urged fellow Nagas to understand that freedom is not the end of the matter.
Also Read | Nagaland: Ruza, a traditional water harvesting system for the water-scarce mountains
