Nagaland: 'Kohima's got talent' contest held in runup to I-Day

Kohima: In the runup to the Independence Day celebration, the Assam Rifles in collaboration with Brillante Management organised the “Kohima’s Got Talent” contest to recognise, promote and nurture young talents in Nagaland.
A release from PRO, HQ IGAR (North) informed that Brillante Management, in line with its mission to promote social development and positive impact, collaborated with the common goal to foster goodwill, uplift the morale of talented youth, and provide them with a great platform.
Dance and song competitions were held for the contestants at the State Academy Hall in Kohima. The winners were felicitated at a ceremony held later that day.
The competition was divided into three categories: singing, solo dance, and group dance. A total of 130 contestants participated in the competition.
The contestants received a warm welcome from the spectators, who had gathered in large numbers. Putimen Longkumer won the solo singing category, Dipendra won the solo dance category, and The Drags group won the group dance category.
This endeavor of Assam Rifles is to nurture and promote the vast pool of talent available in Nagaland. The enthusiasm and the standards of the performance by the contestants is a testament to the immense potential of State, the PRO said.
