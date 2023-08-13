Catholic churches in Nagaland against proposed UCC

Kohima: The Catholic Association of Nagaland (CAN) opposed the proposed implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying that the strength and unity of India lie in diversity and not forced uniformity.
Addressing reporters after a day-long consultative seminar on various pressing issues under the topic ‘Reading the signs of the times’ in Kohima, Rev. James Thoppil, the Bishop of Kohima Diocese, stated on Saturday that the UCC interferes with the personal lives of individuals, besides the tribes and religious aspects.
“The moral practices of Human Rights should be respected. Cultural diversity must be enhanced and encouraged, so that people do not become robots in uniformity, but rather, diversity defines the strength and unity of the nation.
“Diversity of languages and religion is the strength of the country, and it has to be enhanced and not destroyed by the UCC,” he said.
Regarding the stance of the Catholic churches in Nagaland on the UCC, CAN President Johnny Ruangmei described the UCC as ‘alien’ and said, “We cannot be ruled by one law as different people from various tribes and religions live together throughout the country.”
He emphasized that diversity should be used to enhance unity.
Maintaining that CAN believes that there is a difference between ‘united’ and ‘uniform’, he said the country’s diversity should be united, but uniformity should not be brought in to disturb that unity in diversity.
Ruangmei also mentioned that during the day-long seminar, in addition to the UCC, the Catholic churches also deliberated on the policies of the state government, including the Registration of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN), the decades-old Naga Political Issue, and Article 371(A) of the Constitution of India.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
He said the discussions were held so that both the central and state governments would be able to discern the best policies to benefit the people.
He also informed that CAN will soon submit the outcomes of the seminar to the government for further consideration.
Advisor and former president of CAN, Elias T. Lotha, stated that the seminar also expressed concern about the continuing turmoil in Manipur and stressed the need for the Central government to restore peace in the state.
Also Read | Nagaland legislator slams poor telecom services; urges action
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Security beefed up in Tripura ahead of I-Day celebrations
- How climate change might trigger more earthquakes, volcanic eruptions
- Tripura CM holds meeting with party leader, BJP to contest both seats
- Protests in Assam against delimitation, AGP MLA resigns
- How much development is too much? The case of Guwahati City
- Security heightened in Manipur ahead of I-Day celebrations