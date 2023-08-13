Catholic churches in Nagaland against proposed UCC

Kohima: The Catholic Association of Nagaland (CAN) opposed the proposed implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying that the strength and unity of India lie in diversity and not forced uniformity.

Addressing reporters after a day-long consultative seminar on various pressing issues under the topic ‘Reading the signs of the times’ in Kohima, Rev. James Thoppil, the Bishop of Kohima Diocese, stated on Saturday that the UCC interferes with the personal lives of individuals, besides the tribes and religious aspects.

“The moral practices of Human Rights should be respected. Cultural diversity must be enhanced and encouraged, so that people do not become robots in uniformity, but rather, diversity defines the strength and unity of the nation.

“Diversity of languages and religion is the strength of the country, and it has to be enhanced and not destroyed by the UCC,” he said.

Regarding the stance of the Catholic churches in Nagaland on the UCC, CAN President Johnny Ruangmei described the UCC as ‘alien’ and said, “We cannot be ruled by one law as different people from various tribes and religions live together throughout the country.”

He emphasized that diversity should be used to enhance unity.

Maintaining that CAN believes that there is a difference between ‘united’ and ‘uniform’, he said the country’s diversity should be united, but uniformity should not be brought in to disturb that unity in diversity.

Ruangmei also mentioned that during the day-long seminar, in addition to the UCC, the Catholic churches also deliberated on the policies of the state government, including the Registration of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN), the decades-old Naga Political Issue, and Article 371(A) of the Constitution of India.

He said the discussions were held so that both the central and state governments would be able to discern the best policies to benefit the people.

He also informed that CAN will soon submit the outcomes of the seminar to the government for further consideration.

Advisor and former president of CAN, Elias T. Lotha, stated that the seminar also expressed concern about the continuing turmoil in Manipur and stressed the need for the Central government to restore peace in the state.

