Nagaland: Mothers protest violence against women in Manipur

Kohima: Hundreds of mothers belonging to eight Naga tribes gathered in Kohima on Saturday to pray for an end to violence against women and the unrest in the neighboring state of Manipur.

Dressed in their traditional attires, mothers from across Nagaland took part in the protest at the Police Headquarters (PHQ) junction. At the protest, women leaders also expressed resentment against a viral video which showed two women who were paraded naked.

“We condemn parading of women and gang rape”, “Stand up for women rights”, “Stop the violence, start the healing”, “rape is a punishable crime”, “no mercy, hang the rapists” and so on.

“To the two women who suffered in the brutal hands of the unthinking savage criminals and the others who have suffered and continue to suffer in silence with abuse and violence, we remember you. We are ashamed that we were helpless when such heinous crimes were carried out. We are sorry that society has failed you,” a women representative said.

The prayer rally was organised by eight apex tribal women organisation from Nagaland including the Angami, Chakhesang, Lotha, Pochury, Rengma, Sumi, Ao, and Zeliang Naga tribes.

President of the Central Naga Women Association (CNWA), Atoli Sema, said “To stop the rape culture, normal candlelight or rally or mere punishment will not help. I want to call upon the country rulers that there should be a strict rule to punish rapists. they should be killed, burnt alive. They should be treated the way they are treating women. Unless a new rule comes up, there cannot be changes in the country and to check the rape menace”.

A representative from the Rengma Mothers Association while addressing the gathering said “This is not the Manipur we know and love. We believe that peace is possible in Manipur, that peace is desirable and necessary. Mothers from Nagaland appeal to the people in Manipur to stop the madness. We appeal to them to lay down their arms and embrace dialogue”.

The mothers urged for the immediate intervention of the Central government in Manipur to restore peace and normalcy.

The women leaders from the eight tribes who attended the rally tearfully prayed for peace to return to the neighboring state.

