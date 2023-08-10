Nagaland startup secures NEDFi funding

Guwahati: Ilandlo Services Pvt. Ltd, a startup from Nagaland, secured funding via the North East Venture Fund (NEVF) on the occasion of the 28th NEDFi foundation day held on Wednesday.
The NEVF, set up by NEDFi in collaboration with the Ministry of DoNER, provides capital, mentorship, and resources to individuals or businesses looking to start or expand ventures in the North East. It also aims to promote economic growth, job creation, and innovation in the region.
With the capital from NEVF, Ilandlo aims to build better software, enhance strategic partnerships, generate employment opportunities and enhance its market presence while remaining true to its vision of empowering sustainable livelihoods.
It is to be noted that Lipokjungla Ozukum and Imtisunup Longchar, the founders behind Ilandlo Services Pvt. Ltd, were awarded the Grand Winner title of the Startup Nagaland Award in 2022 under the aegis of Startup Nagaland.
During the event, Ozukum and Longchar expressed their gratitude for the funding from NEDFi, emphasising that it will help Ilandlo to “extend the impact of local products beyond the borders of Nagaland.”
The founders of Ilandlo expressed their gratitude to NEDFi for the consistent support in their journey. They also thanked Startup Nagaland, particularly its Educentre Schools of Business incubator, in providing mentorship, guidance, and fostering an entrepreneurial spirit within Nagaland, adding that its a “source of inspiration”, innovation, and growth for startups.
