Kohima: Drugs worth Rs 9.45 crore have been seized in Nagaland’s Kohima since January and 35 people have been arrested during the period in connection with 23 cases of seizure of narcotics substance, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

The seizures and arrests have so far been made by personnel of the Kohima District Executive Force deployed at various checkpoints, including an inter-state post at Khuzama bordering Manipur, Superintendent of Police Imnalensa said during a programme here.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The seized narcotics substances include 7.773 kg of heroin worth Rs 8.16 crore, 10,000 Yaba tablets amounting to Rs 1.2 crore, 9 kg of opium with a value of Rs 5.4 lakh, banned cough syrup and other drugs worth Rs 4.24 lakh, he added.

Also read: Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act no threat to Nagas: Nagaland CM

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









