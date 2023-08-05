Nagaland: Wokha students learn traditional farming practices

Wokha: In a bid to promote and preserve traditional farming practices, Don Bosco Higher Secondary School in Wokha trained its students in field cultivation.
On Thursday, class-XII students at the school in Nagaland, were taught Naga traditional farming techniques within the school premises.
As students gathered to learn, Principal of the school, Rev Fr TC Joseph, emphasized the importance of preserving one’s own culture. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, “To forget how to dig the earth and to tend the soil is to forget ourselves,” he highlighted that agriculture, as humanity’s earliest and largest occupation, sustains life and constructs culture.
He explained that agriculture serves as a platform for learning, shapes culture, and contributes to the community. He said that agriculture teaches optimism and a positive life attitude as traditional songs are passed down during the process of cultivation.
Expressing the need for a symbiotic relationship with the Earth, which in turn sustains life, he underlined its significance in the present age of globalization.
He hoped that by introducing the indigenous cultural practices to students, it would benefit them beyond their academics, and instill in them values like hard work, patience, and the rewards of personal effort. He also extended gratitude to farmers and the cultivating community for providing society with essential needs.
Fr Joseph also highlighted the significance of the National Education Policy (NEP), mentioning that vocational and skill development subjects will soon be integrated into the curriculum. He noted that Don Bosco Wokha is currently offering various vocational and skill development activities to its students.
Encouraging the students, assistant teacher Rumben Murry urged them to adopt and preserve the cultural heritage of their ancestors. He stressed the importance of promoting the rich cultural heritage of the Lotha tribe, especially in the rapidly changing world.
The event was organized through the initiative of Marcus Lotha, Language Teacher, and Assistant Teacher Rumben Murry.
