Kohima: The Department of Health & Family Welfare and the MOMENTUM Routine Immunization Transformation and Equity Project jointly organised a media conference on Intensified Mission Indradhanush 5.0 (IMI 5.0) on Thursday at De Oriental Grand in Kohima.
The event highlighted the importance of immunizing eligible children and strengthening immunity against prevailing challenges in Nagaland. Key stakeholders, including media representatives and health officials interacted during the workshop. According to health officials.
State Immunization Officer, Dr Imkongtemsu informed that all districts in Nagaland will be covered under the immunisation drive which is scheduled to begin on this month.
The initiative aims to reach the unvaccinated, bridge immunization gaps, and foster a healthier future for the youth. It emphasizes the importance of crucial vaccinations for children’s well-being and bolstering overall immunity in the region.
The health official informed that as per the head count of immunisation, the state has so far reached 60%. Maternal mortality rate and infant mortality rate, he informed, is below the national average.
While the maternal mortality rate and infant mortality rate are crucial incidators in measuring the impact of immunisation, he informed that it is a challenge to calculate the mortality rates in Nagaland due to the low number of deaths and births.
It was informed that Nagaland records 30,000 births annually. Two maternal deaths were reported last year. Maternal mortality rate is calculated 140 per 1 lakh life births.
Under the intensified immunisation drive, the state’s health department is aiming at a target of 178 pregnant women, 1159 children between 0-2 years and 763 children between 2-5 years.
Dr. Imkongtemsu also stressed the integral role of the media in IMI 5.0, saying that media professionals can play a significant role in communicating the importance of vaccination effectively, leading to enhanced community engagement, vaccine acceptance, and coverage.
He also emphasized the need to address vaccination barriers through targeted approaches to make a substantial impact on safeguarding children’s health.
IMI 5.0 seeks to overcome vaccination barriers by focusing on underserved populations, prioritizing children aged 0 to 5 years who lack vaccines. The initiative aligns with the nationwide goal of Measles & Rubella elimination, ensuring complete immunization for eligible children.
