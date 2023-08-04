Naga Students’ Federation seeks safety of students in Manipur

Kohima: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) on Friday urged the Manipur government to ensure the safety of students continuing their education in the state, following the recent visit of a delegation from the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) to strife-torn Manipur.
NSF president Kegwayhun Tep, said at a press conference at its headquarters in Kohima, that Manipur, especially Imphal city, is an educational hub for students from Nagaland. He said that the crisis has highlighted the number of students enrolled in various educational institutions in Manipur.
As students return to their institutes in the pursuit of education, he urged the Manipur government to ensure the safety and security of these students in the neighboring state. Tep revealed that a draft list of students is maintained by the student body and the NSF has been in touch with the various educational institutions.
While an appeal was made to the Manipur government and the communities to ensure the safety of the students, he said that there was no response whatsoever. The NSF therefore appealed to the Manipur government to provide assurance and safety to the students.
He informed that as part of the NESO delegation, the team also appealed to the Manipur government to restore internet access so that students can attend online classes.
