Nagaland: FNR calls on Naga political groups to end violence

Kohima: The Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR), on Wednesday urged all Naga political groups to end all forms of violence with immediate effect.

FNR’s appeal comes after the alleged abduction of four members of the NSCN (Akato) and the subsequent death of a Deputy Kilonser while in the custody of NSCN (IM) in Tizit under Mon district in Nagaland on July 31.

“Nagas must listen to each other and practice the art of camaraderie. On many occasions, the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) has reminded the Naga Political Groups to honor the Covenant of Reconciliation, of 13 June, 2009,” FNR said in a statement.

The forum observed that of late, the CoR was affirmed by the NNPG and the NSCN IM on September 14, 2022, and followed by support given by the Naga apex organizations and the Church on October 8, 2022, with a high definition of “in letter and in spirit.”

FNR said that it was perturbed and pained to hear the news of the recent incident. Although details of the incident are still emerging, FNR expressed deep sadness over the incident and made a strong call to all concerned to cease all forms of violence with immediate resolve.

The forum said that just few days ago, Naga apex organizations and the Church made an urgent call in the light of the present happenings in Manipur that “Nagas resolve to abstain from succumbing to hatred and innuendos of any kind. We will remain clear and free of violence, be it through written words, mythmaking, propagating falsehoods, discriminating against specific people groups, or the causing of physical harm.”

Accordingly, FNR appealed to all Naga Political Groups (NPGs) and the Naga citizens to shun all forms of violence with immediate effect.

“We call upon all not to expose one’s weakness by any orders of justification and rationalization. Nagas have become immune to such tactics. Let us show our strength by admitting our finitude. FNR expects all to follow suit in order to move ahead which is absolutely the need of the hour!” FNR added.

