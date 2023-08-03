All Nagaland College Students' Union fetes degree toppers

Kohima: The All Nagaland College Students’ Union (ANCSU), on Wednesday, felicitated degree toppers as part of the celebration of its 44th Foundation Day at the State Academy Hall in Kohima.
Guest speaker of the occasion, MLA Achumbemo Kikon, while addressing the students said that society looks up to the toppers with expectations. This, he said, should be a challenge for toppers to deliver accordingly.
He said that while matriculation was once considered a major achievement, people now earn degrees without much difficulty. He urged students who have reached the top to give back to society by helping those who are still struggling to get basic education.
Kikon also said that academic excellence is only the beginning, and that toppers should now live up to the expectations of their families, communities, and the people. He urged them to start the habit of reading, as many people have given up reading and have become “half-learned.”
As government jobs are saturated, he urged the youth to be able to find other ways to become assets to society.
Kikon lauded ANCSU for the initiative of felicitating degree toppers, which he said was not done in the past. He extended foundation day greetings and wished the toppers the best in their future endeavors.
The programme was chaired by ANCSU assembly secretary Ikato Zhimomi, and invocation was pronounced by pastor Rev Dr Wepre Mero.
ANCSU president Toito D Chishi delivered the president’s speech, and students Maongnaro Longkumer and Tsazila Sangtam gave speeches on behalf of the students. A special presentation was made by Vesazolu Chüzho, and the programme was concluded by assistant general secretary Dzüzüve Swüro.
