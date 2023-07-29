Kohima: The Medemer Fund, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping underprivileged children in Nagaland, organized a two-day futsal tournament on Friday and Saturday to raise funds for its programs. The tournament, named “The Henosis Cup” was held at the Niathu Sports Complex in Kohima.
20 teams participated in the two-day fundraiser event. The tournament was kicked off by Rajesh Soundararajan, Secretary to Governor. At the launch, Soundarajan said that the Nagas have the potential to excel in sports, but they need to have access to better training and infrastructure.
The basic incubation for any sport is long, but he observed that it comes naturally for Nagas, adding that what the locals lack is training and infrastructure in the state.
He said that Nagas have made some progress in the field of sports, but they need to work harder to reach higher levels. The officer urged Nagas to “refuse to be complacent” and to work harder to achieve their goals.
Other guests including Theja Meru, Chairman TaFMA, and Dr. Hovithal Sothu, Project Director of TaFMA attended the inaugural ceremony of the tournament.
Founded in 2019, the fund’s mission is to bring about change and empower children with skills and knowledge by financially helping them with their education, setting up libraries and training children on self-reliant skills.
An organizer informed that the Medemer Fund is committed to helping children from less privileged backgrounds that are forced to abandon their education due to poverty or in order to work and provide for the family. “We are working to ensure that education is a privilege of every child,” she said.
