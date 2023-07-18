One killed in rain-induced landslide in Nagaland

Kohima: One person died and another was injured on Monday after a rain-induced landslide occurred at a construction site in Nagaland’s Kohima district, an official said.
The incident happened in the Meriema area when construction labourers were working at the site, he said.
Monsoon has wreaked havoc in the northeastern state as five people have died due to rockslides and drowning, according to data during the period between June 11 and July 17.
Hundreds of people have been affected owing to waterlogging, the official said, adding that damage to several houses and roadblocks due to landslides have been reported from at least 10 of the 16 districts.
Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority data revealed that two persons were killed and three others injured due to sudden rockslides in Chumoukedima district earlier this month.
Two persons died due to drowning at Dhansipar and Lengrijan in Dimapur on July 9 and 15, the official said, citing the NSDMA data.
The National Highway 202 between Shamator and Kiphire districts have been cut off due to a severe landslide triggered by incessant rain, and at least two houses were damaged on Sunday at Alahuto colony and near Catholic Church in Zunheboto district, the official said.
Incessant rain across the state is expected till Tuesday, which can cause landslides, flash floods, roadblocks and damage to properties.
The government has asked people to avoid risk zones and directed the state disaster response agencies and departments to remain prepared for measures to save lives.
The NSDMA has also cautioned travellers while crossing mountainous areas.
