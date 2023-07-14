Kohima: The Nagaland government’s Department of Youth Resources and Sports (DYRS) team won the 33rd Nagaland Taekwondo Championship, bagging 23 gold medals, two silver medals and one bronze medal. The championship concluded on Thursday at Pele Khiezhie stadium in Kohima.

The two-day championship witnessed participation of both male and female Taekwondo players form nine districts and two government departments -Nagaland Police and DYRS.

Kohima district emerged as the runner-up of the championship with 11 gold medals, seven silver medals and 11 bronze medals.

Despite earning a total of 44 medals in total, making it the highest number of medals in the tally, Dimapur district did not feature on top as it secured only eight gold medals, 24 silver and 12 bronze.

The Nagaland police team secured three golds, three silver and one bronze, making it to the second lowest in the medal tally just above Shamator district with three bronze medals.

Phek district won the trophy for the team with best discipline.

District taekwondo teams that participated in the championship included Wokha, Peren, Kiphire, Chümoukedima, and Tuensang.

At the prize distribution ceremony, DYRS Director Kethosituo Mepfhüo who graced the occasion as guest of honor, expressed hope that Taekwondo will be the next sport to take Nagaland to the Olympics.

He said that the state government is taking all steps to encourage sports in Nagaland. The officer also revealed that the government is working on guidelines to ensure that good athletes in any discipline are able to obtain further coaching and training in the country and abroad.

He also said that the government is taking up the construction of multi-disciplinary halls across the state, one of which is being built in Dimapur which would be capable of accomodating 36 athletes at once, allowing them to play different games simultaneously.

He said that athletes can be trained to achieve higher goals in life through sports discipline. Mepfhüo also urged for an interdisciplinary relationship between all stakeholders of various sports discipline to promote sports in the state.

Hundreds of participants took part in the championship which saw contest in various categories -sub junior, cadet, junior, and senior under different weight categories.

