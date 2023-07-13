Kohima: The Nagaland Chamber Choir has bagged two gold medals at the 12th World Choir Games, which concluded on Thursday in Gangneung, South Korea.
The choir from Nagaland won gold medals in the Mixed Chamber Choirs and Musica Contemporanea Choral Mixed Voices categories. In the mixed chamber choir category, the Nagaland Chamber Choir secured 87 points while it secured 84.38 points in the other category.
The team was led by Hito Kiho as the choir conductor. The 30-member choir from Nagaland was the lone choir from India to qualify and further compete in the World Choir Games.
Advisor to chief minister of Nagaland, Abu Metha, took to Twitter to congratulate the choir on their win. “Big Breaking Fantabulous News! The Nagaland Chamber Choir wins 2 GOLD MEDALS at the WORLD CHOIR GAMES in South Korea”.
“The Nagaland Chamber Choir wins 2 GOLD MEDALS at the WORLD CHOIR GAMES in South Korea. On behalf of the entire music and arts fraternity of Nagaland TaFMA congratulates all members of the TNCC for the fantastic performance and achievement,” Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA) also tweeted.
“Dreams are meant to be fulfilled and impossible is nothing,” it added.
The international choir contest was organised by Interkultur Foundation. According to the organisers, the Gangneung Arena was filled with anticipation and cheers as the results were announced to the participating choirs.
The Nagaland Chamber Choir’s win is a major achievement for the choir and for the state. The choir’s win is also a major boost for the music scene in India. It shows that Indian choirs can compete at the highest level and achieve international success.
