Kohima: Aadhaar operators and Common Service Centres (CSC) operators in Medziphema under Chumoukedima district have been cautioned from making changes to the address of displaced Kukis from Manipur taking shelter in Nagaland.

An order issued by the additional deputy commissioner of Medziphema, P James Swu, on Tuesday notified that some displaced Kukis from Manipur had approached CSC operators for change of address in the Aadhaar.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The administration directed all Aadhaar operators and CSCs operating in the sub-division to not entertain change of address in the aadhaar documents as it may lead to “future complications’.

“This order is issued for strict compliance,” it warned.

Copies of the order were also addressed to the chairman of the Kuki community in Medziphema town, and village council chairmans of Molvom, Maova, Sirhima, Khaibung, and Bungsang.

Earlier in June, the Chakhroma Public Organisation (CPO), apex Angami tribal body of the range, in collaboration with Chakhroma Youth Organization (CYO) and Chakhroma Women Organisation (CWO) paid a courtesy visit to the displaced Kuki tribals from Manipur who were accommodated at Medziphema, Sirhima, Maova, Molvom, Bungsang and Khaibung, providing them with relief materials and other essential commodities.

As of last month, these tribal bodies had informed that the number of displaced persons taking shelter in various villages under the Chakhroma Area stood at 704 with 306 in Medziphema Town, 126 in Sirhima, 69 in Maova, 103 in Molvom, 39 in Bungsang, and 61 in Khaibung.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Nagaland legal services sanctions Rs 31.70 lakh in victim compensation

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









