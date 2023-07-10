Naga American Foundation holds cultural conference

The Naga American Foundation (NAF), a non-profit organisation, held its biennial conference in Edison, New Jersey, USA, on July 7 and 8, with the aim of promoting cultural heritage and fostering community growth among Nagas living in the United States.

Under the theme ‘Embracing Our Roots and Cultivating New Possibilities’, the event brought together over 90 individuals, representing Nagas from various parts of the country, for a two-day gathering.

The conference was hosted by Rev. Dr. Louis Ao, head pastor of Stelton Baptist Church in Edison, along with his wife, Aienla, and their family. They provided meals, event facilities, and coordinated the conference. The distinguished speaker for this year’s event was Fr. Abraham Lotha, pastor of Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in Highland Park, New Jersey, and president of the Lotha Academy in Nagaland.

During the conference, a panel discussion moderated by Naro Pongen, associate pastor of Old Cambridge Baptist Church in Cambridge, Massachusetts was held. The panel discussed Naga identity, cultural adaptation, and preservation. Among the guests present at the event were Fr. Abraham, Christine Kumar, an optometrist at DotHouse Community Health Center in Boston, Massachusetts, and Wati Longchar, a manager at Deloitte & Touche in New York, New York.

During the conference, Dr. Sanyo Konyak, President of NAF and a resident of Rockford, Illinois, announced the appointment of Dr. Kilang Yanger from Boston as the organisation’s new secretary, a role previously held by Justin Aier, who had served as secretary since 2016.

The conference concluded with a cultural show, featuring both traditional and contemporary musical performances. Additionally, Dr. Sanyo M. Meren, a former pastor of Ungma Baptist Church in Nagaland visiting the US, delivered presented a video highlighting the rich cultural heritage of the Naga community.

Dr. Sanyo lauded the hosts and attendees for attending and also emphasised the potential of Nagas to build a strong community and fulfilling the mission of NAF to advance and unite Nagas in America.

