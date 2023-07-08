Wokha: The Wokha district administration in collaboration with the North Eastern Handicrafts & Handlooms Development Corporation Limited (NEHHDC) and the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Task Force flagged off a batch of women youth for specialised, residential skill training in jacquard handloom weaving for 45 days at the NEHHDC Guwahati centre.
This initiative aims to enhance and improve the quality of the handloom weaving sector in the Wokha district through skilling and capacity-building efforts.
The program is designed to provide sustainable livelihood and employment opportunities for the women of Wokha. It seeks to empower women by equipping them with the necessary skills and expertise in the art of Jacquard Handloom Weaving. The trainees will be provided with post-training support in terms of capital assistance or job linkages.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
By offering robust post-training handholding, the Wokha district administration aims to empower trainees with necessary tools and resources to establish successful ventures in the handloom industry. This comprehensive support system ensures that the trainees acquire valuable skills during the training program and receive ongoing guidance and assistance to navigate the challenges of entrepreneurship and market entry.
The training will uplift the weaving standards by improving the techniques and machinery and imparting good quality design capability using modern technology. By imparting valuable skills and knowledge, this program is set to empower women weavers, enhance their craftsmanship, and contribute to the growth and success of the handloom industry in the region.
Also Read | Heavy rains forecast over NE India, Assam under ‘severe flood alert’
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: South Garo Hills police crackdown on criminal gang; 2 held
- Pakistan pays high price for China corridor
- Nagaland: Wokha women to be trained in handloom weaving in Guwahati
- Threads: new Twitter rival looks like a shrewd move but Meta lacks credibility
- India joins Champions Group of Global Crisis Response Group: MEA
- Two authors are suing OpenAI for training ChatGPT with their books. Could they win?