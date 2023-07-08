Wokha: The Wokha district administration in collaboration with the North Eastern Handicrafts & Handlooms Development Corporation Limited (NEHHDC) and the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Task Force flagged off a batch of women youth for specialised, residential skill training in jacquard handloom weaving for 45 days at the NEHHDC Guwahati centre.

This initiative aims to enhance and improve the quality of the handloom weaving sector in the Wokha district through skilling and capacity-building efforts.

The program is designed to provide sustainable livelihood and employment opportunities for the women of Wokha. It seeks to empower women by equipping them with the necessary skills and expertise in the art of Jacquard Handloom Weaving. The trainees will be provided with post-training support in terms of capital assistance or job linkages.

By offering robust post-training handholding, the Wokha district administration aims to empower trainees with necessary tools and resources to establish successful ventures in the handloom industry. This comprehensive support system ensures that the trainees acquire valuable skills during the training program and receive ongoing guidance and assistance to navigate the challenges of entrepreneurship and market entry.

The training will uplift the weaving standards by improving the techniques and machinery and imparting good quality design capability using modern technology. By imparting valuable skills and knowledge, this program is set to empower women weavers, enhance their craftsmanship, and contribute to the growth and success of the handloom industry in the region.

