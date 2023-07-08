Nagaland Cong protest denial of stay on Rahul Gandhi's conviction

Kohima: The Congress in Nagaland on Saturday staged silent protest against Gujarat High Court denying stay on Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a criminal defamation case.

Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee president S Supongmeren Jamir said Congress supports Gandhi in the fight against corruption and misuse of central agencies by Narendra Modi-led government.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“The refusal of stay against the conviction by Gujarat High court is a murder of democracy,” he said.

Gujarat High Court on Friday dismissed Gandhi’s plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark.

Justice Hemant Prachchhak dismissing the plea noted that Gandhi is already facing 10 cases across the country and that the order of the lower court convicting the Congress leader was “just, proper and legal” and that there is no reasonable ground to stay it.

The state party leaders along with its functionaries of Kohima district joined the protest outside Congress Bhavan affirming their solidarity with Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress has claimed that Rahul Gandhi was “erroneously” convicted in the defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ remark and disqualified from parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Nagaland: Wokha women to be trained in handloom weaving in Guwahati

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









