Nagaland Cong protest denial of stay on Rahul Gandhi's conviction

Kohima: The Congress in Nagaland on Saturday staged silent protest against Gujarat High Court denying stay on Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a criminal defamation case.
Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee president S Supongmeren Jamir said Congress supports Gandhi in the fight against corruption and misuse of central agencies by Narendra Modi-led government.
“The refusal of stay against the conviction by Gujarat High court is a murder of democracy,” he said.
Gujarat High Court on Friday dismissed Gandhi’s plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark.
Justice Hemant Prachchhak dismissing the plea noted that Gandhi is already facing 10 cases across the country and that the order of the lower court convicting the Congress leader was “just, proper and legal” and that there is no reasonable ground to stay it.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The state party leaders along with its functionaries of Kohima district joined the protest outside Congress Bhavan affirming their solidarity with Rahul Gandhi.
The Congress has claimed that Rahul Gandhi was “erroneously” convicted in the defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ remark and disqualified from parliament.
Also Read | Nagaland: Wokha women to be trained in handloom weaving in Guwahati
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland Cong protest denial of stay on Rahul Gandhi’s conviction
- Guwahati airport takes measures to prevent flooding during monsoon
- Congress MLA barred from Tripura budget session for ‘offensive remark’
- India records 49 new Covid infections, count of active cases now 1,463
- Meghalaya speaker launches agriculture land project in Garo Hills
- Mizoram: Former MNF leader Dr. K. Beichhua to join BJP ahead of assembly polls