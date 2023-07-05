Guwahati: The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), on Wednesday informed that a technical team consisting of experts will be dispatched to conduct a thorough study of the landslides and geology of the area where the tragic rockslide at Dimapur-Kohima highway in Nagaland killed two and injured three others.

In a statement, the NHIDCL said, “despite continuous efforts to maintain necessary road safety measures, we acknowledge the occurrence of this unfortunate incident.”

The Dimapur-Kohima Road, NH-29, was transferred from the Border Roads Organization (BRO) to NHIDCL in November 2016 for the development of a 4-lane highway.

The specific section where the accident occurred, known as the “Pagala Pahar” stretch, spans from km 123.840 to km 129.000. The cutting work was executed in this stretch during 2018-19, and vegetation has since developed on the slope.

“To ensure the stability and safety of the area, NHIDCL implemented various specialized slope protection measures, including coir mat with hydroseeding, rock netting with 3D steel mesh, rock barriers, rock bolting, and vetiver grass plantation. The point where the rock fall transpired has been stable since 2019-20. We have also carried out slope protection work up to a height of 30-35 meters at multiple points along the stretch,” the statement read.

According to on-site reports, clearance of a muck slide at Km 124.500 was underway when the rock fall occurred. The NHIDCL swiftly responded to the situation, ensuring that machinery such as JCB and loaders, as well as manpower and ambulances, reached the site within 15 minutes. Immediate medical assistance was also provided to the affected individuals as per NHIDCL.

The statement further read, “NHIDCL recognizes its primary responsibility to prioritize the safety and well-being of all citizens and travelers. In light of the incident, NHIDCL will dispatch a technical team consisting of experts to conduct a thorough study of the landslides and geology of the area. The team will provide recommendations for remedial measures to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.”

Meanwhile as partial relaxation to the travel advisory at the National Highway stretch between Chumoukedima and Jharnapani, heading towards Kohima and vice versa, the Dimapur police opened the route for public transit with immediate effect.

However, certain restrictions remain in place to ensure safety. Vehicular traffic, including light vehicles and passenger-carrying vehicles, traveling along the Chathe (Patkai) Bridge towards the Kukidolong-Jharnapani (Paglapahar) stretch of the National Highway, will be diverted to the Bypass route as previously notified (7 Mile Jn CMD Shokhuvi – Pimla – Mhainamtsi – Punglwa – Jharnapani – Medziphema and vice versa) until further notice.

To accommodate medical emergencies and to transport essential goods, only two lanes on the right-hand side towards Kohima (Valley/Riverside) along the Paglapahar stretch of the National Highway will remain operational for back-and-forth movement. Nevertheless, all travelers have been advised to maintain utmost caution and vigilance during their journeys.

