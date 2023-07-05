Kohima: The Naga Hoho said the celebrations to mark nine years of the Narendra Modi-led central government would have been the “most appropriate” time to achieve a breakthrough in peace talks with Naga groups.
It also sought restoration of peace in ethnic clash-hit Manipur and appealed for not implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the Northeast.
“As we celebrate nine years of Modi government, how we wish if this celebration was clubbed with the resolution of the Naga political issue,” said K Elu Ndang, the general secretary of Naga Hoho, an apex body of tribal organisations of Naga tribes from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland, on Tuesday.
People have been anticipating this political settlement but “it seems to be eluding” their hopes, he told reporters at an event here.
Commenting on the plans to bring in a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Ndang appealed to the Centre to reconsider the decision on implementing the code in the northeastern region in general and Nagaland in particular.
“The UCC may not be necessarily appropriate for the Naga people or the tribals at large… may do more harm,” he said.
Ndang also urged people to come forward in helping bring back peace and tranquility in Manipur, where continuing violence between Meitei and Kuki communities has left over 100 people dead.
“As neighbours, we have the responsibility to extend our support and solidarity and see that peace is restored once again,” he said.
