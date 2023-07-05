Kohima: Just days after the newly-formed NSCN-K elected its chief, Myanmar-based NSCN-K led by Yung Aung rejected the creation of the new faction formed by expelled members, directing them to disband and surrender themselves.

Former personal secretary of SS Khaplang and self-styled major general (Rtd) Ang Mai was recently elected as the chief of the new NSCN-K, which parted ways with the NSCN-K (YA).

Through a statement, the NSCN-K (YA) alleged that the new faction is a proxy of Indian intelligence to counter the Naga struggle. It said that the formation of the breakaway faction is an “open defiance” to the aspiration of the Eastern Naga public for peace and stability and that it is a direct threat to the ongoing struggle.

The group said that it was a disappointment that the “expelled members” have chosen to embark on the path of violence and bloodshed despite the best effort and repeated public appeals.

“The group must abandon their selfish ambition and stop deceiving the innocent public” or they would be answerable to the Naga people for any eventualities. No amount of accusations and propaganda can substantiate their mistakes,” it said.

The new group’s claim of following the footsteps of its former chief SS Khaplang, it said was a total lie.

“Our Late Baba Khaplang is a true Naga revolutionary to the core and a leader of principle. Taking his name in vain for personal benefit and scoring points before the public amount to dishonouring the legacy of our late leader,” the group said.

It also appreciated the “strong decision” taken by the Eastern Naga public, civil society organisations and student bodies to “denounce” the new group and their activities.

NSCN-K (YA) then “sternly directed” the new group to disband and surrender themselves before the public with immediate effect, which it observed is “the only viable way forward”.

Warning that the group would “not co-exist with reactionary forces”, it said that the group would be compelled to respond with appropriate action.

“As we announce this decision, we remain confident in the support and understanding of all the patriotic Nagas,” it added.

