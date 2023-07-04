Guwahati: Days after Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio objected to the Uniform Civil Code, the Naga Hoho said it strongly opposed the “imposition of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on the diverse communities of India, particularly on the Nagas”.

“We firmly believe that any attempt to enforce a one-size-fits-all approach would undermine the constitutional provisions, unique history, and indigenous culture and identity of the Nagas, as well as the principles of unity in diversity in the country,” the Naga organisation added in the statement issued on Monday.

The Naga Hoho referred to Article 371 (A) of the Constitution of India, which recognises the special status and rights of the Nagas. This constitutional safeguard grants the Nagas the right to maintain their social, cultural, and religious practices, administer civil and criminal justice according to customary law, and have ownership of land and its resources, thereby ensuring protection against any potential infringement, they added.

The Naga Hoho stressed the importance of this constitutional provision in respecting the distinctiveness and autonomy of the Nagas, acknowledging their historical journey, and upholding their fundamental rights.

Highlighting the rich and diverse cultural heritage of the Nagas, the Naga Hoho emphasised the significance of traditional institutions, customary laws, norms, and practices in maintaining social harmony and ensuring the well-being of Naga communities.

The organisation argued that imposing a Uniform Civil Code without considering the unique cultural and historical context of the Nagas would result in erasing their identity and diluting their cherished traditions.

Moreover, the Naga Hoho stated that India’s strength lies in its unity in diversity, which encompasses a tapestry of languages, religions, and customs across its vast expanse.

The Constitution, which enshrines the principle of pluralism, not only celebrates but also protects this diversity. According to them, imposing a Uniform Civil Code would overlook the diverse needs and aspirations of different communities, undermining the essence of unity in diversity.

Further, the tribal organisation called upon the government and all concerned stakeholders to reconsider the imposition of a Uniform Civil Code and instead foster an environment that respects and safeguards the diverse cultural identities and traditions across the country.

