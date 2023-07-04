Guwahati: Days after Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio objected to the Uniform Civil Code, the Naga Hoho said it strongly opposed the “imposition of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on the diverse communities of India, particularly on the Nagas”.
“We firmly believe that any attempt to enforce a one-size-fits-all approach would undermine the constitutional provisions, unique history, and indigenous culture and identity of the Nagas, as well as the principles of unity in diversity in the country,” the Naga organisation added in the statement issued on Monday.
The Naga Hoho referred to Article 371 (A) of the Constitution of India, which recognises the special status and rights of the Nagas. This constitutional safeguard grants the Nagas the right to maintain their social, cultural, and religious practices, administer civil and criminal justice according to customary law, and have ownership of land and its resources, thereby ensuring protection against any potential infringement, they added.
The Naga Hoho stressed the importance of this constitutional provision in respecting the distinctiveness and autonomy of the Nagas, acknowledging their historical journey, and upholding their fundamental rights.
Highlighting the rich and diverse cultural heritage of the Nagas, the Naga Hoho emphasised the significance of traditional institutions, customary laws, norms, and practices in maintaining social harmony and ensuring the well-being of Naga communities.
The organisation argued that imposing a Uniform Civil Code without considering the unique cultural and historical context of the Nagas would result in erasing their identity and diluting their cherished traditions.
Moreover, the Naga Hoho stated that India’s strength lies in its unity in diversity, which encompasses a tapestry of languages, religions, and customs across its vast expanse.
The Constitution, which enshrines the principle of pluralism, not only celebrates but also protects this diversity. According to them, imposing a Uniform Civil Code would overlook the diverse needs and aspirations of different communities, undermining the essence of unity in diversity.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Further, the tribal organisation called upon the government and all concerned stakeholders to reconsider the imposition of a Uniform Civil Code and instead foster an environment that respects and safeguards the diverse cultural identities and traditions across the country.
Also Read | Nagaland: Kohima-to-Kargil Army bike rally flagged off
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland on ‘high alert’ to prevent Manipur-like crisis: DGP
- UN chief urges shipping industry to go Carbon neutral by 2050
- Meghalaya CM takes up CUET issues with education minister
- It’s time to implement UCC, says VP Dhankhar in Guwahati
- Nagaland: Now, Naga Hoho opposes imposition of Uniform Civil Code
- India leading in spirituality, tech and economy, says PM Modi