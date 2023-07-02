Nagaland: Kohima-to-Kargil Army bike rally flagged off

Kohima: Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen R P Kalita on Sunday flagged off ‘Kargil Vijay Ride’ of the 2nd Naga Regiment from Kohima to Kargil (K2) at the Assam Rifles garrison here.
In his address, the GOC-in-C of Eastern Army Command said that it is one of the first ever motorcycle expedition from K2K being conducted to commemorate the commencement of 25 years of Operation Vijay wherein the brave Naga warriors enriched the soil of our northern borders by their blood towards safeguarding the territorial integrity of our motherland.
The 2nd Naga Regiment had valiantly fought and won the Kargil War, he said, adding that this is a great tribute to celebrate the supreme sacrifice and bravery of the valiant martyrs.
Lt Gen Kalita said that the riders will reach Kargil on the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas and wished the expedition a success.
The expedition has 25 valiant Mashkoh (2 Naga Regiment) warriors led Lt Col Saini on bikes who will traverse over 3,700 km from Kohima to Kargil crossing through eight states and two union territories.
The team has taken the honorous task of collecting the soil from the villages of the fallen heroes of the Kargil War, along the entire route and carry them as a tribute to the Kargil War Memorial in Drass.
Enroute to Kargil, the team will also interact with all sections of society highlighting the role of the Indian Army in nation-building, motivating youth and addressing the grievances of ex-servicemen and Veer Naris, said Lt Gen Kalita, who is also Colonel of the Kumaon, Naga Regiments and Kumaon Scouts.
“This is also an effort to connect the North Eastern region with the next of the nation and to spread awareness about the brave soldiers of Nagaland who participated in the Kargil war,” he said.
The GoC-in-C also paid homage to the brave martyrs of the Kargil War for the supreme sacrifice and handed over the soil of the battlefield to the next of kin of the martyrs at the flagging-off ceremony.
