Kohima: The Court of the Judicial Magistrate first class Wokha, Julian Sitlhou, convicted and sentenced an accused on charges of attempt to extort, mischief and criminal intimidation.

The accused identified as Abenthung Kikon will undergo simple imprisonment of one year for the commission of an attempt to extort under Section 385 IPC, for mischief under section 427 IPC to simple imprisonment of six months and for criminal intimidation under section 506 (I) IPC to simple imprisonment of six months.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The sentences of imprisonment, as per the court, will run concurrently. The court ruled that the convict forcefully stopped a passenger taxi (Sumo), demanded a ransom money, threatened the driver and damaged the windshield of the vehicle.

The case was investigated by ASI Zubemo Ovung successfully, and the prosecution was conducted by Assistant Public Prosecutor, Wokha K Renpemo Tungoe.

The magistrate in her judgment said, “Bearing in mind the galloping trend of commission of extortion which are taking place everywhere very commonly and that if the convict is not punished adequately, he shall not have the fear psyche of not repeating such offense”.

The JM further stated that protecting society by deterring criminals is one of the main objectives of Law which will be achieved by imposing an appropriate sentence.

Also Read | Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio-led NDPP opposes Uniform Civil Code

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









