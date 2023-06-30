Kohima: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio-led Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) on Thursday opposed the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The party said that in view of the public notice issued by the 22nd Law Commission of India (LCI) on June 14, the NDPP is of the strong and firm opinion that implementing the UCC will have a negative impact on the freedom and rights of the minority communities and the tribal people of India.

“Nagaland became the 16th State of the Indian Union through a political agreement between the two sides and became a full-fledged State after the Gol recognized the struggle and history of the Nagas. The Nagas have been ensured the protection of our customary practices and traditions by the insertion of Article 371(A) in the Constitution of India,” the party said.

A statement issued by the NDPP said that the Indo-Naga political dialogue for a peaceful and honorable settlement was also at a crucial juncture, adding that it would be unwise to put in place a law such as the UCC, which is bound to have significant consequences on the positive path the political process has taken over the last 26 years of negotiations.

“Having endured a long period of turmoil and bloodshed, today the Nagas want the peace that has been in place since the negotiations began, to become permanent. However, to introduce a new law that will have deep impact upon the personal laws of the people will instead create further uncertainty and has the serious potential to threaten the peaceful environment,” NDPP said.

Citing the Indian Constitution, the party pointed out that India is a secular and democratic Republic, which promises to promote fraternity assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the nation.

“Introducing a common civil code for the populace will surely have adverse result in achieving the ideals of the country. This, in turn, will surely create a sentimental and emotional divide which will not be good for national integration,” it said.

The party further said that there were many sections of the society that are yet to completely integrate emotionally with the Indian Union. “Many of these sections still consider the practices, cultures and beliefs of the mainland as strange and alien to their social and traditional practices,” the party added.

The NDPP, which went into alliance with the BJP for a second time to form the government Nagaland early this year, opposed to the implementation of the UCC “as a political party whose ideology is to protect the rights, customs and traditions of the people”.

Since the process of implementing the UCC is at its nascent stage, the NDPP has urged the BJP-led Central government and the members of the 22nd Law Commission to reconsider the matter and let the decision of the 21st Law Commission remain unchanged.

Further, it added saying, “The NDPP also impresses upon the Government of Nagaland (GON) that as and when the opinion of the GoN is sought, that we do not waiver from our commitment to the Naga people, but stand steadfast to protect and safeguard our identity, customs, traditions and our unique history.”

