Kohima: NagaEd, a digital education company from Nagaland, represented northeastern startups at a national investor meet hosted by the prestigious IIM Lucknow Enterprise Incubation Centre (IIMLEIC).
The event, held at IIM Lucknow’s Noida campus, provided a platform for startup founders, investors, and corporate partners to connect, collaborate, and explore investment opportunities.
NagaEd was one of the 30 startups selected to present innovative ideas and growth plans at the event, which highlighted the company’s potential and emphasised the valuable contribution of northeastern startups to national-level initiatives.
Speaking about the importance of the region’s startups participating in national-level events, Kevisato Sanyu, founder of NagaEd, said, “We are honoured by the invitation from IIM Lucknow Enterprise Incubation Centre for NagaEd to take part in this national Investor Meet. We believe that northeastern startups have immense potential to make a significant impact. By participating in events like these, we not only showcase our innovations but also represent our communities, highlighting the talent and entrepreneurship that thrives with tribal and indigenous peoples.”
Yamini Bhushan Pandey, the managing director of IIML EIC, expressed the institution’s dedication to offering comprehensive support to startups throughout the country. She commended Shiroi and Kevisato for their initiative in establishing NagaEd, a platform focused on delivering high-quality education.
According to Pandey, IIML EIC firmly believes that NagaEd is making a substantial impact in the Northeast region by ensuring access to quality education for all. She further emphasized the commitment to facilitating NagaEd’s growth by connecting them with influential stakeholders in the startup ecosystem, providing valuable momentum for their development.
The event witnessed the participation of more than 40 venture capital firms, Angel Investor networks, and strategic partners from leading public sector undertakings (PSUs) like ONGC, GAIL, Oil India, and HPCL.
The presence of prominent investors and industry experts provided the startups with invaluable opportunities for networking, mentorship, and potential funding.
The participation of NagaEd in the Investor Meet serves to highlight the contributions of Northeast startups beyond regional boundaries. It reinforces the belief that tribal and indigenous communities have the power to create transformative solutions that address national and global challenges, the release said.
