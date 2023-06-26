Treat drug users as sick patients, not criminals: Nagaland DGP

Kohima: Nagaland Director General of Police (DGP) Rupin Sharma on Monday called upon everyone to treat drug users as sick patients and not criminals.
In the state-level function to observe the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Sharma said that as per reports of the Social Welfare Department and various organisations, the state has around 30,000 drug users.
Stating that the war on drugs is not the sole responsibility of the law enforcement alone, he called upon people to come forward to provide information on drugs and peddlers.
He said Nagaland Police will soon launch a mobile application through which people will be able to pass on information to the law enforcers about drug traffickers and users.
Chief Secretary J Alam said there was a need for introspection on the efforts in fighting drug abuse as the problem keeps on increasing.
He said though Nagaland is not a producer of drugs, it is a transit point of the narcotics coming from Myanmar through Manipur and also a major consumption centre.
Social Welfare Department Secretary Martha M Ritse said this year’s campaign against drug abuse aims at raising awareness about the importance of treating substance users with respect and empathy, offering alternatives to punishment, prioritising prevention, empowering young people and communities to prevent drug use and addiction, and combating discrimination and stigmatisation against them and their families by promoting respectful and non-judgmental language and attitudes.
