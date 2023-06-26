Nagaland: Candlelight march in Kohima to pray for peace in Manipur

Kohima: People from all walks of life came together here on Sunday for a candlelight march to pray for restoration of peace and normalcy in neighbouring Manipur.
The march was convened by Kohima Baptist Pastors’ Fellowship at the Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC) Convention Centre with people holding placards sending messages of peace and tranquillity, healing and understanding among the two warring communities while also praying for restoration of normalcy in Manipur at the earliest.
More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur so far.
“There seems to be no one, be it state government or the Centre, taking seriously to bring the wounds to healing,” said NBCC general secretary Rev Dr Zelhou Keyho.
He, however, said the gathering is not to find out fault, to blame or to accuse people to ascertain who did it.
“We are here to show our solidarity, to stand up in prayer for our suffering brothers and sisters regardless of the community to which they belong. Our condolences and sympathy go out to families who lost their loved ones…” he said.
The conflict has been going on for too long, he said.
“The root cause of the conflict must be openly addressed with sincerity to find out a solution lest it becomes too late,” he said while urging the government to act to cease the violence.
He also appealed that equal protection must be accorded to all communities in Manipur.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.
Also Read | Manipur CM meets Amit Shah in Delhi, briefs about prevailing situation
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Arunachal: Man arrested for raping 13-year-old minor in West Siang
- Nagaland: Candlelight march in Kohima to pray for peace in Manipur
- Tripura to rechristen 75 border villages after names of freedom fighters
- Mizoram Congress slams MNF for not fulfilling poll promises
- Gauhati HC stays Wrestling Federation of India elections
- Is Jeff Bezos’s $500 million yacht made with ‘blood timber’ from Myanmar?