Nagaland: RPF prosecutes 149 offenders in Dimapur

Dimapur: The Railway Protection Force arrested and prosecuted 149 offenders in connection with cases under the Railway Act, 1989, and seized huge quantities of contraband substances, an official said.
The action by RPF was taken from January till June 21 this year, Assistant Security Commissioner, RPF Dimapur, Somnath Chakraborty, said on Thursday.
During the period RPF seized 77.03 kg contraband ganja valued at Rs 7,70,300, besides suspected brown sugar valued at Rs 56,40,000 and foreign cigarettes worth Rs 80,000, he said.
The seized items and arrested persons were handed over to the Government Railway Police, Chakraborty said.
A total 61 offenders were apprehended for unauthorized pulling of alarm chains and fined Rs 30,500. Another 23 offenders were apprehended and fined Rs 12,500 for unauthorised hawking.
Two offenders were arrested for unauthorized procuring and supplying of railway tickets, he said.
The Dimapur RPF along with the anti-human trafficking unit rescued 15 minors – seven boys and eight girls and handed them over to Childline, he added.
