Practice yoga for a healthy mind and body: Nagaland Governor

Kohima: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan on Wednesday said yoga is not only a physical exercise but also helps in mental conditioning.
He urged everyone to practice yoga for a healthy mind and body.
The governor participated in the state-level Yoga Day function at Indira Gandhi stadium here and performed different asanas along with other participants.
Ganesan expressed happiness to the state government departments – Youth Resources & Sports and AYUSH Mission under Health & Family Welfare for conducting the programme on International Yoga Day.
A host of officials from the central and state government, NSS, and students participated in the yoga session.
Similar programmes were also organised in different parts of the state and also by security forces in their respective battalions and camps.
