Nagaland: Armed forces observe 'International Yoga Day'

Guwahati: The Armed Forces commemorated the 9th edition of the ‘International Day of Yoga’ with great enthusiasm and vigor.

Organised by the Assam Rifles, NCC and BRO, yoga events were held across the state with the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ which means ‘One Earth, One Family and One Future’. The celebration was aimed at promoting the importance of yoga for physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

The Armed Forces embraced the occasion by conducting a series of yoga sessions and activities that were attended by military personnel, their families, students and the local community.

The celebration also included informative lectures and interactive discussions on the rich heritage and philosophy of yoga.

“The International Day of Yoga celebration in Nagaland served as a remarkable opportunity for armed forces personnel and civilians to come together and foster a sense of unity, harmony, and wellness. The event highlighted the commitment of the Indian Armed Forces to encourage a healthy and balanced lifestyle among its members and the wider community”, an army official said.

