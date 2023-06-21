Nagaland: Armed forces observe 'International Yoga Day'

Guwahati: The Armed Forces commemorated the 9th edition of the ‘International Day of Yoga’ with great enthusiasm and vigor.
Organised by the Assam Rifles, NCC and BRO, yoga events were held across the state with the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ which means ‘One Earth, One Family and One Future’. The celebration was aimed at promoting the importance of yoga for physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.
The Armed Forces embraced the occasion by conducting a series of yoga sessions and activities that were attended by military personnel, their families, students and the local community.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The celebration also included informative lectures and interactive discussions on the rich heritage and philosophy of yoga. The celebration also included informative lectures and interactive discussions on the rich heritage and philosophy of yoga.
“The International Day of Yoga celebration in Nagaland served as a remarkable opportunity for armed forces personnel and civilians to come together and foster a sense of unity, harmony, and wellness. The event highlighted the commitment of the Indian Armed Forces to encourage a healthy and balanced lifestyle among its members and the wider community”, an army official said.
Also Read | Practice yoga for a healthy mind and body: Nagaland Governor
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Missing Titanic sub: what may have gone wrong?
- Tripura: Minister asks traders not to create fake crisis of essentials
- Meghalaya: Minor found dead at shelter home
- Nagaland: Armed forces observe ‘International Yoga Day’
- Meghalaya to keep a record of people coming from Manipur: CM Sangma
- Yoga is priceless gift, says Assam Guv