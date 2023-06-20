Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio expresses concern over Manipur crisis

Kohima: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday expressed concern over the ongoing unrest in Manipur.

Rio said he was deeply disturbed by the violence and loss of lives and property in the neighbouring state.

“I am very concerned over the problems there, but being the neighbouring state, I don’t want to make unnecessary comments,” Rio said.

In his Twitter handle, Rio said, “I am deeply disturbed by the unabated incidents of violence in Manipur. The loss of lives, property, and destruction of religious places must end. I fervently appeal to our brothers and sisters from our sister state to come together for peace.”

I am deeply disturbed by the unabated incidents of violence in Manipur. The loss of lives, property, and destruction of religious places must end. I fervently appeal to our brothers and sisters from our sister State to come together for peace. — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) June 16, 2023

On the fate of medical students from Nagaland who had returned from Imphal because of the ongoing crisis, Rio said discussion was held with the health and family welfare department for arrangements to send them back so that they could sit for an exam.

“The situation is reportedly tense, but under control. I hope they can go back,” Rio said.

State health department officials, however, said barring 2-3 students, all medical students from Nagaland have gone back to Imphal to sit for their exams, which had been rescheduled following a request from the state.

Following the ethnic clash in Manipur, 162 students and doctors of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Imphal were evacuated on May 7 with the support of the state government and the Assam Rifles.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

