'End our plight': Domestic workers in Nagaland demand fixation of minimum wage

Kohima: As Nagaland joined the celebration of the International Day for Domestic Workers on Friday, the local domestic workers demanded their inclusion in the schedule of employment and fixation of minimum wages to end their plight.
During a grand celebration organised by the Ferrando Domestic Workers Alliance (FDWA) at St Francis De Sales Parish in Kohima, a memorandum was submitted to the state government through the assistant labour commissioner of Kohima.
FDWA is an NGO that functions under the Centre for Development Initiatives (CDI), a social development wing of the Missionary Sisters of Mary Help of Christians (MSMHC), an indigenous congregation of North East India.
“The memorandum is for the inclusion of domestic workers in the schedule of employment and fixation of their wages in Nagaland. In the Northeast, no state has included this section of workers in the schedule of employment. Recently, Assam government submitted a Bill draft where the CDI was one of the organisations that drafted the bill and it is in the process of passing the bill. Only Assam and Tripura have fixed minimum wages in the region,” Bokali Kasho, legal consultant and coordinator for CDI told EastMojo.
The lawyer informed that although passing an Act in the state Assembly may take time, it is high time for a state like Nagaland to fix minimum wage structure for the state.
The CDI, she informed, has registered 927 domestic workers in Kohima.
“Through the memorandum, we want the state government to pay heed to the plight of the domestic workers in Nagaland,” she said. The organisation also made recommendations for the fixation of minimum wages after studying cases of states where the rates for domestic workers have been fixed.
Assistant labour commissioner of Kohima Zaremo Kikon informed that the state government will examine the memorandum submitted by the organisation after which the state advisory board will give its advice. The government, he observed, might take up the issue more seriously this time.
He said that the definition of domestic workers and their inclusion in the schedule of employment were not clear before. However, the matter has been resolved and with the proactiveness of the domestic workers, he said that the government machinery is realising the importance of this profession.
Earlier, during the celebration, Kikon pointed out that domestic workers, especially children and women, are most vulnerable to exploitation and harassment. Domestic workers, he said, need a safe working environment, access to good healthcare, adequate accommodation, free time and rest, and adequate compensation.FDWA coordinator of Kohima city, Sister Rincy Kamei reiterated that the city alone has 927 domestic workers and 209 children in domestic workplaces registered with the organisation.
Domestic worker Kevilenuo Veswu, shared how the FDWA has given confidence to domestic workers like her to proudly embrace the profession and work with dignity. She thanked the organisation for grooming and training domestic workers to enhance their skill in their profession, while also guiding them to avail governmental benefits. The event witnessed traditional and musical performances by the domestic workers. After the event, a delegation headed to the chief minister’s office in Kohima to submit the memorandum which was addressed to the CM.
