Kohima: Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan visited Nagaland’s Wokha district and held meeting with head of office in the district and civil societies organization at the Deputy Commissioner Official residence on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by the Deputy Commissioner Wokha, Ajit Kumar Ranjan.

Addressing the meeting, Governor La. Ganesan said, “Wokha have been aptly called “the land of plenty” and we have to live up to our reputation and become the food bowl of the state. It is my earnest desire and wish to see Wokha as the most developed district one day, contributing immensely to the state and the nation.”

Let us all uphold the rich legacy left behind by our forefathers and we have to let peace prevail in our land to allow development to flourish, he added.

The governor said, “It is my endeavour and wish that every district in Nagaland has adequate education infrastructure, healthcare facilities, proper roads and banking facilities. Elementary education is a constitutional right and along with this right we must ensure quality education.”

Through flagship programmes like Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Rastriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan and Project Nectar (funded by the World Bank), the Government has provided better infrastructure and appointed teachers in schools where there is a shortage, he said.

“Government’s initiatives such as providing free text books, mid-day meals and free elementary education have re-defined the role of the state in the development of the educational system. However, we still have a long way to go to reach the benchmark of quality education for all our citizens,” Ganesan said.

Speaking on the health care service in the district, he said that providing quality healthcare should be the ultimate goal. “The National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) started in 2008 by the Government of India to improve the health care delivery system in the rural areas has boosted the health sector in a big way. Today, so many government health-related schemes are in operation including Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and our state’s own CM Health Insurance Scheme. I urged upon the departments concerned to take these government schemes to the doorsteps of every citizens.”

“As good citizens, we have to be law abiding and also co-operate and work hand in hand with government. We have to reaffirm our commitment to the democratic values and ideals enshrined in our constitution. We have to work hard in our march towards a united, strong and prosperous nation.”

During the meeting, the Wokha civil societies organizations, headed by the Lotha Hoho and 11 other organizations, submitted a memorandum to the governor on behalf of the Lotha community.

The memorandum, which was submitted by Lotha Hoho chairman Er. Mhondamo Ovung, requested the governor to either hand over of the Wokha-Bokajan road to Border Roads Organization (BRO) or to sanction fund for taking up the road construction project.

The Governor assured of taking up the matter to the ministry concerned on priority to ensure its implementation.

Meanwhile, president of Lotha Students Union Lirhonthung E Kithan also apprised on the need for setting up a rehabilitation centre to tackle drug menace in the district.

Besides, security co-ordination meeting was also held with the district administration and police.

Also read | Nagaland Guv La Ganesan fetes 62 HSLC, HSSLC toppers

