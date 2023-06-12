Nagaland: Waterlogging in several areas in Dimapur

Dimapur: Rains brought relief from the scorching heat on Sunday but many low-lying areas reported waterlogging in Dimapur, the commercial hub of Nagaland, official sources said.
Waterlogging was reported from different parts of the city including Burma camp, D colony, Kuda village, Naga Shopping Arcade, Zeliangrong colony and Netaji colony, district disaster management authority sources said.
In some areas, water also entered many houses. The private bus station located behind Dimapur Town Hall was also completely underwater, they said.
