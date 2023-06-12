Child labour Act not amended in Nagaland: Childline official

Kohima: Nagaland joined the global observation of the World Day Against Child Labour with focus on the theme “Social justice for all, end child labour” on Monday.

At an event organised by the Ferrando Domestic Workers Alliance (FDWA) in alliance with Childline Kohima at Don Bosco Higher Secondary School in Kohima, it was revealed that the Child Labour (Prohibition & Regulation) Amendment Act of 2016 remains ineffective as the state has not amended the Act at the Legislative Assembly.

Childline Kohima official, Pelezanuo Elizabeth, who graced the event as the resource person said that Nagaland has not made amendments for the Act. This means that Nagaland has no provision to stop child labour.

Speaking to reporters, she said “Even if we come across cases of children in domestic work, we cannot take the case under the Child Labour Act as it is not amended in our state”. She informed that such cases are then registered as cases of missing children or runaway children.

Elizabeth said that Kohima alone registers three to four monthly cases of abuse against children in domestic work, sometimes up to 100 cases in a year in the district. She informed that there are roughly 700 children engaged as domestic workers in Kohima.

Earlier, addressing the students, Elizabeth observed how the day is observed to revisit the issue of child labour in the society. She shared that the day was observed to create awareness around the social issue and to stop and eliminate child labour.

The Child Labour Act, she informed, give legal protection to all children bonded in child labour. The pandemic, she said, has forced millions into child labour and the day reminds all that it is a serious problem and that it is necessary to address the issue.

India has the highest number of child labour followed by Bangladesh, she informed. Children, she said, need education more than work.

While she addressed the school children, she highlighted how poverty, war and conflict, mass migration, and family conflict compel children in many parts of the world, including the state, to become child labourers.

Principal of Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, Fr James, told the schoolchildren that although they are privileged to get education, it is important for them to be aware of their surroundings, especially on issues like child labour.

On the day, school children held placards that read “A child’s childhood is for learning, don’t use their childhood for earning”, “It’s time to stop child labour and start child care”, and so on during the event.

