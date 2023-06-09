Pact inked to train Nagaland school teachers on disaster management

Kohima: An agreement was signed among Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority and two entities here on Friday to train school teachers on disaster management through online mode.
Altogether, 10,000 teachers of both government and private schools will be trained for the purpose, NSDMA official Khrolou Koza Lohe said.
The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), the Department of School Education (DSE) and NagaED, a digital education company, inked the pact.
Lohe said the primary objective of the agreement is to train teachers on disaster management through online mode and also support them in formulating their individual school safety plans.
NSDMA, DSE and NagaEd are embarking on the project to digitise the school safety policy, enhancing its accessibility, understanding, and compliance, the official said.
NagaEd will design and develop the digital compliance module and also provide technical support in rolling it out besides providing training on how to use the platform.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
NSDMA would finance the course and act as the facilitator and interlocutor while the Department of School Education will provide the list of teachers for training and enforce such participants for certificate courses, the official said.
The agreement was signed by Commissioner and Secretary School Education Kevileno Angami, Commissioner and Secretary NSDMA Lhouchalie Viya and NagaEd operations manager Marina Dzuvichu in the presence of Joint CEO NSDMA Johnny Ruanggmei and Principal Director of School Education Thavaseelan K.
Also Read | Don’t wish to be part of ‘separate admin’: Naga MLAs from Manipur
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit violence-hit Manipur
- Manipur: Assam Rifles organises peace meet in Jiribam and Tamenlong
- Meghalaya: Rape accused convicted in West Garo Hills, gets 20 years in jail
- Pact inked to train Nagaland school teachers on disaster management
- Three more people killed, 2 injured in fresh violence in Manipur
- Manipur’s Naga MLAs want status quo in Naga tribal areas