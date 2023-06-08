Kohima: The Kohima District Football Association (KDFA), apex football body of the district, on Thursday began a 6-day training course for the All India Football Federation (AIFF) D license at the Indira Gandhi stadium here.

23 student coaches are undertaking the course supervised by N William Koso, AIFF D Coach Educator and AFC A licensed coach as the instructor for the course, and Zhovezo Resu as the liaison officer.

The ‘D’ license course is an ideal introduction to football coaching. The coaching began with a brief opening ceremony graced by president of Nagaland Football Coaches Association (NFCA) Roko Angami as the special guest.

Addressing the gathering, Angami said that Nagaland is in need of licensed coaches to promote and enhance the sport.

Saying that coaches have the ability to influence the play of sportspersons, he said that it is important for coaches to be trained with the right knowledge to produce good players.

The state, he observed, has only few qualified coaches, unlike its neighboring states which have hundreds of qualified coaches. He informed that among the student coaches attending the course are prominent and dedicated footballers. Coaches involve youths.

Angami said that the ‘D’ license training is an introductory course which lays the foundation for the student coaches to become professional coaches in the future. He shared that coaches at district level require ‘C’ license while it is ‘B’ license required to coach at the state level. Although the course was tightly scheduled for 6-days, he encouraged the participants to do their best during the week-long course.

The current batch undergoing ‘D’ license coaching, he informed, will likely be the last as a new category ‘E’ license has been introduced as the base course.

After completion of the course, he informed that the student coaches will be eligible to become members of the Nagaland Football Coaches Association which currently has about 80 licensed coaches as members.

Chairing the ceremony, KDFA president Mathew Yhome urged the participants not to take shortcuts but work hard to earn the license. He challenged the student coaches to regularly attend the classes. Don’t take shortcuts. Attend the classes religiously.

As per AIFF, student coaches for ‘D’ license should be above 18 years. All student coaches are expected to complete their workbook before the completion of the course and get it signed by the course educator.

