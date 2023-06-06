Naga club vandalism: HC grants absolute pre-arrest bail to six leaders

Kohima: The Kohima Bench of the Gauhati High Court on Monday granted “absolute pre-arrest bail” to six Naga club leaders with certain conditions.

“The offence charged against the applicant is not heinous in nature, which is punishable with imprisonment for life or death,” the court observed.

As directed by the court, the applicants also appeared before the Investigating Officer/Police and are cooperating with the investigation by giving statements.

Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, the court granted absolute pre-arrest bail to the applicant on condition that the applicants be available before the Officer-in-Charge, North Police Station, Kohima and/or the Investigation Officer of the case as and when summoned.

It also directed the applicants to not tamper with the evidence of the investigating agency or the prosecution witness in any manner whatsoever. Another condition was that the applicants should not indulge in the commission of the offence with which he is charged.

Violation of the court order will lead to automatic cancellation of the bail, it warned.

The court notified that other conditions imposed by this Court by the order in its earlier order will continue to bind the applicants.

The applications separately filed by six Naga club leaders were then disposed of.

