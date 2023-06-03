Kohima: The Department of Power on Friday informed electricity consumers and the general public that due to low generation from the Hydro Power Stations and reduced power allocation to the state, the Department has been compelled to impose load shedding throughout the state.
Presently, the State’s power availability is around 147 MW out of a peak demand of 180 MW (60MW during the 1990s). The State-owned Likimro Hydro Electric Project has also been generating only 6 to 12 MW out of its installed capacity of 24 MW for about 12 hours a day due to poor hydrological conditions during this season.
Due to extreme weather conditions during the last few days, it informed that there has been a rise in the power demand resulting in the burning of distribution transformers due to overloading, especially in Dimapur and adjoining areas. The Divisions concerned are making all efforts to restore/replace the damaged transformers on a war footing, it said.
The Department also informed that units of the Palatana Thermal Power station located in Tripura, from where the state gets maximum allocation will be shut from June 2 for annual maintenance, which would further aggravate the state’s power shortage situation.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Department, however, to tide over the power shortage, is arranging to purchase additional power at a higher cost as a short-term measure during this crisis. As load shedding is inevitable, the Department said that it is regulating the load shedding on a rotational basis among the three load centres of the state in Dimapur, Kohima, and Mokokchung.
The Department also informed that the power situation would improve with the onset of monsoon and appealed to the esteemed consumers and the public, in general, to bear with the inconveniences caused due to the power instability.
Also Read | Nagaland fetes female Asian belt-wrestling bronze medalist
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- In Meghalaya, heat, load shedding, power bills put Garo Hills on edge
- TMC demands railway minister’s resignation over Odisha accident
- Mamata to visit train accident site in Odisha
- 86 pc rural households provided with tap water connections: Mizoram dy CM
- 233 killed, around 900 injured in Odisha triple train crash
- Nagaland: Power department says ‘compelled’ to impose load shedding