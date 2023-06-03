Kohima: The Department of Power on Friday informed electricity consumers and the general public that due to low generation from the Hydro Power Stations and reduced power allocation to the state, the Department has been compelled to impose load shedding throughout the state.

Presently, the State’s power availability is around 147 MW out of a peak demand of 180 MW (60MW during the 1990s). The State-owned Likimro Hydro Electric Project has also been generating only 6 to 12 MW out of its installed capacity of 24 MW for about 12 hours a day due to poor hydrological conditions during this season.

Due to extreme weather conditions during the last few days, it informed that there has been a rise in the power demand resulting in the burning of distribution transformers due to overloading, especially in Dimapur and adjoining areas. The Divisions concerned are making all efforts to restore/replace the damaged transformers on a war footing, it said.

The Department also informed that units of the Palatana Thermal Power station located in Tripura, from where the state gets maximum allocation will be shut from June 2 for annual maintenance, which would further aggravate the state’s power shortage situation.

The Department, however, to tide over the power shortage, is arranging to purchase additional power at a higher cost as a short-term measure during this crisis. As load shedding is inevitable, the Department said that it is regulating the load shedding on a rotational basis among the three load centres of the state in Dimapur, Kohima, and Mokokchung.

The Department also informed that the power situation would improve with the onset of monsoon and appealed to the esteemed consumers and the public, in general, to bear with the inconveniences caused due to the power instability.

