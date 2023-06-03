Nagaland: Journalism workshop held at Dimapur Press Club

Dimapur: The US Consulate General, Kolkata, in collaboration with Consumer Unity & Trust Society (CUTS) and supported by Dimapur Press Club, hosted a workshop for journalists on Friday in Dimapur.
The media literacy event is part of a series of workshops that the US Consulate, Kolkata, is implementing with CUTS International to empower journalists in the region.
30 journalists, who report from Dimapur and Kohima on issues pertaining to the northeastern region, attended the event.
Speaking at the inaugural session of the workshop, Adrian Pratt, director of the American Center, US Consulate General, Kolkata, highlighted artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential repercussions on newsrooms globally, cautioning against its negative effects. He mentioned how in the age of digital media, AI can spread misinformation and fake content.
Sucharita Bhattacharjee, deputy head, CUTS International-Calcutta Resource Centre explained the theme of the workshop. She said the workshop aims to train media professionals with hands-on experience, adding that these workshops are being organised at the behest of journalists from Indo-Pacific countries who attended the international media workshop hosted in August last year at the American Center in Kolkata.
Akangjungla, Director, News and Administration, The Morung Express Dimapur, recounted her enriching experience and key learnings from the Kolkata workshop organised by CUTS International with the support of the US Consulate Kolkata, and in collaboration with South Asian Women in Media (SAWM) and East West Center (EWC).
She highlighted how meeting journalists from across the world helped her adopt a fresh mindset and compelled her to craft stories that resonated with a broader audience, irrespective of their geographic origins.
