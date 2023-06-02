Nagaland's Entrepreneurs Associates sensitises women vendors in Dimapur

Kohima: Kohima-based Entrepreneurs Associates (tEA) on Thursday organised a programme to empower and uplift women street vendors at the Tourist Lodge in Dimapur. The programme served as a medium to create awareness about women’s physical well-being.

Ganesh Sharma, Superintendent of Dimapur Municipal Council (DMC), spoke briefly on the various schemes and services available for women street vendors. He elaborated on the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and how to avail of these schemes.

He further encouraged the women participants to become entrepreneurs and become financially independent.

Kohima based the Entrepreneurs Associates organised an event on sensitising women on various schemes and services to uplift their businesses

Sekulu Nyekha, Head of Feminist Futures India, shed light on the menstrual health and hygiene of women. She put forward various personal narratives and research studies, proving how modern women still stay away from the topic of menstrual health.

Temjenlemla Phom, an active beneficiary of tEA also shared her experiences with tEA and encouraged other participants to get connected with tEA in the days to come.

The tEA Dimapur branch also disbursed zero-interest loans to 10 eligible beneficiaries present in the programme today.

