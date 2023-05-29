Kohima: With its ongoing demand from the state government to book culprits responsible for the destruction of the Naga Club building, the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) began its sit-in protest outside the vandalised building on Monday.
“The investigation is said to be in progress but our demand is to arrest all those who are involved. If the concerned authority fails to make the arrests, NSF as a pressure group, and the student community will intensify our movement,” NSF President Kegwayhun Tep said.
While there are reports that one person has been arrested, Tep said that the vandalisation is not the handiwork of one person alone. All perpetrators, he said, should be arrested.
As to the claims made by the Naga club that the demolition of the property was done as they were the owners of the land and building, Tep questioned why the destruction of the property was done during the wee hours. He said that the vandalisation of the building is an act of theft and terrorism.
When asked about the Naga club’s request made to the police to not take cognizance of the FIR filed by the NSF as the issue should be settled in the court, Tep said that any settlement on the issue should not be made under the Indian law.
If the issue is taken to the Indian court, Tep said that the very essence of the Naga struggle will be defeated.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
MLA and former NSF president Achumbemo Kikon, who addressed the protest, clarified that the NSF at no point of time tried to change the nomenclature of the building.
“I don’t understand what prompted them to go to this extent. If you hand over to this group of people with such mentality, to take the Naga issue forward, what can we expect?” he questioned.
Condemning the incident which took place in the state’s capital Kohima, he also questioned the caliber of the district police and administration. “We all should feel secure to live here in Kohima,” Kikon said.
He also said that the culprits should be booked as per law. “There is a system in place to address issues and conflict. One should not take law into their own hands,” Kikon said.
During the sit-in-protest, students held placards that read ‘Naga Club house vandalisation at night is an act of terrorism’, ‘Anti Nagas should not exist in Naga homeland’, ‘We demand justice’, ‘Stop genocide act against the student community’, and so on.
Also Read | Naga students to protest against destruction of historic building
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Sad how Manipur crisis is being shown to outside world: Sarita Devi
- Bengal’s lone Congress MLA joins TMC
- USAID Advancing Nutrition implements ‘nutrition project’ in Assam
- Leopard trapped in Sikkim, released into the wild
- Active Covid cases in country dip to 4,709
- Naga Club vandalism: NSF to step up protest if ‘justice’ not delivered