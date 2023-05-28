Kohima: The Nagaland Students’ Federation (NSF) has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to identify and arrest the miscreants involved in the vandalisation of the Naga Heritage building and NSF headquarters on Saturday.
This came in as response hours after the headquarters of the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) at the decades-old Naga Club building in Kohima was vandalised by unknown miscreants on May 27.
In the ultimatum to Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, NSF President Kegwayhun Tep said, “The barbaric and cowardly act has led to the irreparable loss of priceless historical records of the Naga people and destruction of the common Naga Heritage Building and properties worth lakhs of rupees, which the NSF has been zealously preserving for the last 75 years.”
“Consequent upon this unprovoked attack upon the heritage site which is the common treasure of the Naga people, the Federation is constraint to demand your esteemed office and the popular government to identify and arrest the anti-Naga individuals within a period of 24 hours with effect from 6:00 PM on May 27 to May 28,” he stated.
The NSF also warned of taking action if the government does not act upon it.
Meanwhile, the members of the students’ federation also conducted an extra emergency presidential council meeting on Saturday, under the leadership of NSF President Kegwayhun Tep, where the act of vandalism was vehemently condemned unanimously.
In the meeting, the council members reaffirmed their commitment to protect the Naga club building with the collective support of all federating units and subordinate bodies and also expressed their gratitude to the Naga people, political leaders, and civil society organizations for expressing solidarity during this difficult time.
The minutes of the council meeting also mentioned, “The NSF aims to expedite the process of rebuilding the Naga club building. To achieve this, a committee has been constituted by the executive council and every Naga youth and student is encouraged to contribute to the cause. The federating units and subordinate bodies have been entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring the success of this endeavor.”
Furthermore, the NSF has forwarded the matter of extending the tenure for the NSF incumbents (2021-23) to the Federal Assembly.
“The speaker of the NSF has been requested to convene an emergency FA meeting on May 27, following the extra emergency presidential council meeting,” the minute further added.
